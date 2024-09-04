Posted: Sep 04, 2024 1:40 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation WIC will be holding a health fair to celebrate 50 years on Friday, September 27th. Students from several area schools are invited to the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska. This is a clinic aimed at children under the age of five.

The WIC program is there to help children and mothers in low income homes as they get back on their feet. For more information, you can call the Osage Nation WIC office at 1-800-460-1006.