Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage Nation

Posted: Sep 04, 2024 1:40 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 1:40 PM

Osage Nation WIC Celebrating 50 Years

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation WIC will be holding a health fair to celebrate 50 years on Friday, September 27th. Students from several area schools are invited to the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska. This is a clinic aimed at children under the age of five.

 

The WIC program is there to help children and mothers in low income homes as they get back on their feet. For more information, you can call the Osage Nation WIC office at 1-800-460-1006.


« Back to News