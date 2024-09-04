Posted: Sep 04, 2024 12:46 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

A Pawhuska event that has been going strong for many years is about to turn 20 in a few weeks. The Tulsa Rocketry Club will be putting on the 20th High Frontier event on Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport.

The drag races will take place on Saturday. For those under 18, there will be a closest to the buffalo contest. Concessions will be available on-site. Tickets for adults wishing to partake in the weekend fun will cost $20. Kids 18 and under are admitted for free. Camping is also available for those wishing to stay the night.