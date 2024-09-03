Posted: Sep 03, 2024 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

In a separate item of discussion at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting was the budget amount for Osage County Tourism. Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore spoke on that topic and said budget revenue had increased slightly from this time last year. Moore added that she was requesting an increase in spending for digital media and event grant submissions. She goes on to explain what that is.

There has also been a re-allocation of funds in the amount of $15,000 to other local media outlets. The Board approved that budget during Tuesday's meeting.