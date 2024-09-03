Posted: Sep 03, 2024 1:53 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, more budgets were reviewed for possible approval for the 204-2025 fiscal year. This included the Treasurer's Office, District Attorney's Office, Election Board and E-911. Here is Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau on any changes made to her budget.

Treasurer Sally Hulse informed the Board of a few slight changes she had made to this year's budget.

E-911 was able to decrease their budget for the fiscal year, as they didn't request capital outlays this year. The district attorney's office presented the same budget as last year, with the only difference being a decrease in personnel costs and an increase in M&O costs.