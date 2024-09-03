Posted: Sep 03, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 1:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners had a fairly brief meeting Tuesday morning, where they approved a plat map for the Washington County Emergency Management Complex.

The EOC complex is under construction on Bison Road, just north of U.S. Highway 60. Since the complex is within Bartlesville City Limits, the city required the plat to be approved and placed on file.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap gave an update on the construction progress.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 a.m.