Posted: Sep 03, 2024 12:24 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 12:27 PM

Ty Loftis

A Facebook post from Tri County Tech states that the campus was placed on a brief lockdown at around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon when a student witnessed the Bartlesville Police Department conducting a live training exercise. There was no threat to students or the campus and classes resumed as normal not long after.

The Bartlesville Police Department will continue the the live training on the east side of the Tri County Tech campus on Wednesday. Tri County Tech stresses that in future instances, information regarding these training exercises will be shared with students ahead of time.