Posted: Sep 03, 2024 10:40 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 2:03 PM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata County Commisioners held their weekly meeting on Tuesday. Vice-Chairman Paul Crupper gave an update on an improvement to the Courthouse, saying that quotes on the repairs to the walls of the courthouse will be in this week.

The board also approved the budget worksheet for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The next step in the process of approving the budget is for it to be sent to the Excise Board and for it to be approved.