Posted: Sep 03, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Foundation's Celebrate Together Luncheon on Tuesday, September 17, 12-1:30pm at the Bartlesville Community Center is sold out. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Laura Jensen with the Bartlesville Community Foundation called this event "the beginning of a new of celebration for the BCF."

Although the event isn't until September 17, the winner of The Community Catalyst Award in memory of Charlie and Corky Bowerman was announced September 3rd. The first ever winner of this award is George Halkiades . The award was broadcast on Facebook Live at 11am September 3rd.