Posted: Sep 02, 2024 1:46 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 1:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

One of Bartlesville's "forgotten pioneers" now has a new landmark that will ensure his legacy lives on for generations.

Dignitaries, community members and descendants gathered Labor Day afternoon to dedicate the new "Nelson F. Carr Memorial Bridge" over the Caney River very near to the place where Carr established his grist mill along the horseshoe bend of the river in 1870.

Carr was one of the first settlers in the area with his Cherokee wife. He first took over the abandoned Butler trading post near today's Oak Park neignborhood and also built a school near the trading post. While he was on a supply trip, the original trading post building was ransacked. Devastated, he and his family moved to the horseshoe bend of the Caney River and build his grist mill.

Five years later, in 1875, Carr sold the grist mill to Jacob Bartles - the city's namesake - and went on to live a quiet life as a rancher, farmer and family man.

While the city was named after one pioneer, and streets were named after others like William Johnstone and George Keeler, Carr's only recognition was a small historic sign near the site of the grist mill along Highway 123 and a replica one-room school house at the Bartlesville Area History Museum.

Until Labor Day 2024, which happens to be Carr's 180th birthday.

Local historian Debbie Neece has been working behind the scenes since 2016 to find something fitting for Carr's memory. When the Oklahoma Department of Transportation decided to replace the old Highway 123 bridge with the new structure, Neece saw her chance.

Since naming a state highway bridge takes action from the legislature, Sen. Julie Daniels passed the bill.