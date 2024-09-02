During this period, residents should place their bagged leaves and bundled limbs at their usual trash collection point on their regular trash day.

This complimentary service is offered twice a year, in the spring and fall, to assist Bartlesville residents with disposing of dead leaves and other yard waste at no additional cost.

Eligible items for this collection include:

Leaves

Grass

Lawn clippings

Limbs and branches, cut to a maximum length of four feet and bundled (bundles should not exceed 50 pounds)

For this special collection, yard debris bags will not require stickers, and both clear and colored bags are acceptable. Please note, this service is for residential properties only; commercial collections are not included.

There is no limit to the number of bags residents can set out. However, any extra bags or household refuse outside the cart must be marked with a red refuse sticker. Residents should continue to follow all other standard refuse regulations.

For more information, please contact the Solid Waste Department at 918.338.4130.