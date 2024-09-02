Posted: Sep 02, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Westside Community Center has teamed up with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University, bringing a new range of opportunities to our community, especially for those who are 50 and better.

This partnership is designed to keep our members engaged, active, and social with OLLI's enriching courses and activities. You’ll have the chance to explore a variety of topics, including wine tasting, classic Audrey Hepburn movie screenings, armchair travelogues, family photo organization, and an insightful Town Hall series, among many others.

WCC and OLLI invite you to join them on Thursday, September 5th, from 10 AM to 12 PM at WCC for an exclusive event where you can learn all about this exciting collaboration. Discover how you can access a special membership that offers all of WCC’s programs and the diverse and engaging OLLI courses.

Date: Thursday, September 5th

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: 501 S Bucy Ave., Bartlesville OK

This is a unique opportunity to connect with others, pursue new interests, and enrich your life. We encourage you to attend, spread the word, and see firsthand what WCC and OLLI@OSU have planned for our community.