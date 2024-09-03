News
Washington Co.
Washington Co. Fair: The Sweet Life Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024
Tuesday, September 3
Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM
*exhibitors with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:30PM
(Closed to the public)
Wednesday, September 4
Indoor Entry Judging Day (closed to the public)
Livestock Check-in 4:30PM
*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM
Thursday, September 5
Fair is open to the Public through Saturday!
Southwest Dairy Milking Trailer 9AM-5PM Children’s Barnyard Arena
Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience 11:00 AM-4:00 PM – Pavilion
Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room
Dog and Pet Show 6:00 PM – Pavilion
SPCA Adoption & Fun Photo Booth 5:00PM-8:00PM – North Lawn near Pavilion
Friday, September 6
Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
Broiler, Poultry, and Rabbit show 9:00 AM – Barns
Donut Eating Contest 5:00PM – Pavilion (Sponsored by Pop’s Daylight Donuts)
Dairy Goat Show 6:00 PM – Barns
Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
Dairy Cattle Show 7:00PM – Barns
Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Movie Night! With Popcorn & Cotton Candy 7:30PM – North Room
Saturday, September 7
Swine, Sheep, Goat, and Cattle Show 9AM – Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)
All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 6:00 PM
Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM – North Room
Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM-1:00PM – Pavilion
3:00 PM- 5:00 PM Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience – Pavilion
Horse show 5:00 PM check-in/registration, show begins 6:00PM – Arena
