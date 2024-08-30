Posted: Aug 30, 2024 3:39 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2024 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson, Associated Press

A nearly century-old Oklahoma company that supplies stock for rodeos had as many as 70 horses die a week ago after receiving what an owner believes is tainted feed.

Beutler and Son co-owner Rhett Beutler told local reporters the horses became sick and died shortly after being fed late last week. He says the horses suddenly began “falling over, dying.”

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture says in a statement that feed from a Kansas company is being tested. The company has not been identified because of the ongoing investigation.