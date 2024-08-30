Posted: Aug 30, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2024 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council is expected to discuss a resolution Tuesday related to public drag queen performances, with the intent to firm up First Amendment protections and public safety for drag performers, attendees and protestors.

The controversy arose in 2022 during the Bartlesville Pride event held at Unity Square, where several people claimed the drag performance was lewd and inappropriate for children in a public place. The organizers and attendees of the Pride event countered that no laws were broken and the drag performance was “family friendly.”

After the public outcry from the 2022 Pride event, the city and organizers for the Pride event in 2023 came to an agreement that stipulated any drag performances would be held indoors. While the Pride organizers declined to hold an indoor drag show in 2023, the one-year agreement has expired.

According to documents from the city, Bartlesville Pride 2024 is scheduled for Sept. 14 at Unity Square. Organizers are again planning an outdoor drag show and are actively advertising the drag performance. The city also is expecting a protest of the drag show.

The proposed resolution will direct an increased law enforcement presence during the Pride event, with officers receiving increased training in the laws surrounding lewd and indecent acts — as well as public safety training to protect the First Amendment rights of the drag performers, attendees and protestors.

The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.

