Posted: Aug 29, 2024 2:37 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2024 2:37 PM

Alex Benzegala

A new chapter of Dewey football kicks on Friday as the Bulldoggers travel to Locust Grove to take on the Pirates. Dewey has newfound confidence going into their season opener. Bulldoggers Head Coach Ryan Richardson says that despite a tough scrimmage last week against Pawhuska , his team is excited to get after it on Friday.

Dewey comes into the start of the the 2024 season after a challenging 1-9 season. Richardson says it doesn't get easier this week trying to contain one of the better quarterbacks in the state in Locust Grove Junior quarterback Titan Hix.

Dewey vs. Locust Grove on Friday will be on KRIG and KRIGtv.com starting with pregame coverage at 6:30 and kickoff at 7. Alex Benzegala will be on the call for that one.