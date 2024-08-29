Posted: Aug 29, 2024 2:00 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2024 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Avant Volunteer Fire Chief has been arrested after allegations that he harassed his ex-girlfriend and her parents for months. The victims have filed a protective order against the defendant, Kyle Swift.

The News on 6 reports that Swift is being charged with two felonies, violating the computer crimes act and using a sham legal process. A protective order states that Swift set the ex-girlfriend’s pasture on fire, while also hacking her television and social media accounts.

The protective order goes on to say that Swift threatened to get her fired and that he drove by her and her parents home on multiple occasions.

An affidavit goes on to say that Swift sent the victim a picture of a fake search warrant, asking the victim to unblock him and send photos of computers plugged into motherboards to make her think the data was being taken.