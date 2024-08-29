Posted: Aug 29, 2024 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2024 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee National Holiday is taking place this weekend in Tahlequah, but the Osage Nation will have a presence at the event this Friday and Saturday. Dana Bear and Yatika Fields will be Head Man and Head Lady Dancers for the celebration. Berbon Hamilton will be the Arena Director and Archie Mason will be one of the emcees.