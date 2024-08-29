Posted: Aug 29, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2024 1:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

Republicans and Other Conservatives of Washington County, also known as ROC-WC, is holding their monthly meeting Tuesday evening with a very special guest speaker.

Appearing on Community Connection, ROC-WC Administrator Quinn Schipper and ROC-WC Co-Founder former State Sen. John Ford invited everyone to come out and hear from former Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem and Secretary of State Brian Bingman, who is running for a seat on the Corporation Commission.

Ford says he knows Bingman very well from their time together in the senate

Bingman is the longest-serving Republican President Pro Tem in state history and will be sharing his experiences and the reasons why he is seeking office with the Corporation Commission.

The ROC-WC meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is free, but Schipper invited everyone to get there early to eat, or order and dine in during the meeting. Schipper says ROC-WC is open to all, regardless of political affiliation

More information on ROC-WC is available by CLICKING HERE , or watch the video or listen to the full interview below.

