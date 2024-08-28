Posted: Aug 28, 2024 2:37 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2024 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County woman has been arrested on violation of child custody court order charges. The child stealing charge is a felony. Last week, Hope Jones attempted to pick her three kids up from school early, but Jones and the defendant's father have a custody agreement.

Nowhere in the agreement did it say that Jones was to pick up the victims from school. The affidavit goes on to say that the father attempted to contact Jones, but it went straight to voicemail as if she was blocking the number. The father been attempting to obtain full custody of the children because of certain events that had happened at Jones' house. Due to these factors, officers didn't feel as if Jones was acting in good faith to ensure the safety of the children.

Jones was seen out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Her next court date is set for the first of November.