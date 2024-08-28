Posted: Aug 28, 2024 1:44 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2024 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier this year, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford proposed a bill that would have provided funding to protect our southern border. It is Lankford's belief that as this bill was being moved forward in the House that Presidential Candidate for the United States, Kamala Harris had no desire to be in negotiations as the bill was being discussed.

Now, Lankford says Harris has changed her tune on the border security bill, as Harris claims she would be in support of such legislation if she were to win the election. Lankford wants to straighten a few things out about what has been said.

Lankford said even if Harris is a supporter of this bill, key funding for the border wall expires at the end of the year.