Posted: Aug 28, 2024 10:05 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2024 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The funds will support the upcoming Special Olympics by providing general operational support in facilitating outreach and programmatic support through statewide initiatives for over 10,000 athletes.

Arvest loan manager Jay Dyer presented the check to chief operating officer of Special Olympics Oklahoma Derek Cain.

“Special Olympics Oklahoma provides amazing programming and opportunities across the state, including right here in Bartlesville,” Dyer said. “It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

“We are so thankful for the Arvest Foundation’s support, and we share the commitment to impact local communities,” Cain said. “Special Olympics Oklahoma serves over 10,500 athletes and Unified Partners and offers over 175 events each year in communities around the state. We could not do that without the generosity of supporters like the Arvest Foundation.”