Posted: Aug 28, 2024
COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce
Nathan Thompson
The fall season is almost here and the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for a slew of events for members and non-members alike.
Appearing on Community Connection, Judy Williams with the Chamber says the 2024 Business Expo and the September Business After Hours will combine for a free event for all at the Hilton Garden Inn from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5. She says it is something you won't want to miss.
The ConocoPhillips Forum is also coming up on Sept. 10 and Women In Business will be held on Sept. 18.
The ConocoPhillips Forum is also coming up on Sept. 10 and Women In Business will be held on Sept. 18.
