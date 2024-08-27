Posted: Aug 27, 2024 7:39 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2024 8:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

Corey Shivel overwhelmingly won the Republican run-off election for Washington County District 2 Commissioner by more than three-fourths of the vote.

According to unofficial results from the Washington County Election Board, Shivel received 821 votes, or 77%, during Tuesday's election. His opponent, Michael Colaw received 243 votes, or 23%.

Shivel says he's thankful for the support from District 2 constituents and the good campaign between him and Colaw