Posted: Aug 26, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County District Court Monday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse and battery in the presence of a minor.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Cameron Encarnacion is accused of throwing a toy at the alleged victim when she picked up and held a child without his permission.

Bartlesville Police say they responded to a domestic abuse call at a residence in the 4700 block of Brookline Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim alleges she and Encarnacion got into an argument and she picked up a child to hold. Encarnacion allegedly told the victim that he did not give her permission to pick up the child. When the victim stood up while still holding child, Encarnacion allegedly threw a plastic toy train at the victim, striking her in the back of the head.

The victim told police she sat back down with the child, Encarnacion then allegedly continued yelling at her and then began slapping the victim in the face. Police observed injuries consistent with the allegations.

Encarnacion was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail on a $15,000 bond with an order to not have contact with the alleged victim. His next court date is Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.