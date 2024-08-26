Posted: Aug 26, 2024 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners continued review budgets from county offices at Monday's meeting. This included the sheriff's office, planning and zoning and fairgrounds. They approved all three budgets unanimously and Undersheriff Gary Upton had this to say on a slight change regarding the budget for the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Director of Planning and Zoning, Jake Bruno talks about how hard he worked in an attempt to make the budgeting process as easy as possible for the Board.

The budget for the fairgrounds was unchanged and was therefore approved.