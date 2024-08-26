Mark your calendars for a weekend of elegance and celebration as the Westside Community Center (WCC) gears up for its highly anticipated event of the year, "Echoes of Time: Commemorating WCC's Impact."

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, WCC Executive Director Shavon Robles said, "This three-day celebration, set for September 13th through 15th, will honor 73 years of service and impact by the cherished community hub."

Event Lineup:

Friday Mixer: The festivities begin with an exciting mixer on Friday, September 13th at 7:00 PM. Held at the Westside Community Center, 501 S Bucy Ave, this informal gathering will set the stage for a weekend of high-profile events, providing attendees with a chance to reconnect and kick off the celebration in style.

Saturday Black-Tie Gala: The centerpiece of the weekend, the Black-Tie Gala, will take place on Saturday, September 14th. The evening begins with a reception at 6:00 PM, leading into a sophisticated gala dinner at 7:00 PM. Guests can look forward to Five-Star Soul Food Dining and live entertainment at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, which promises to be a highlight of the event.

Sunday Brunch: To conclude the weekend’s festivities, a delightful brunch will be served on Sunday, September 15th at 1:00 PM. This elegant gathering offers a chance to reflect on the celebration and enjoy a final opportunity to connect with fellow attendees.

Why Attend?

Echoes of Time is not just a celebration but a tribute to the Westside Community Center’s longstanding impact on Bartlesville. This weekend will bring together community members, local leaders, and supporters to celebrate past achievements and support future endeavors. Attendees will enjoy a weekend filled with high-profile social events, including special surprises planned to enhance the experience.

Get Your Tickets Now:

Early bird ticket pricing is available until August 31st at 11:59 PM. For those interested in being part of this historic celebration, tickets can be purchased online at wccbartlesville.org/gala.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of Bartlesville’s most anticipated event of the year. Join us as we celebrate 73 years of community impact and look forward to many more to come!