Posted: Aug 23, 2024 3:54 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 3:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A Ramona man is alleged to have been trespassing on another person’s property and cutting down their trees. That is a felony charge. Officers were called out to rural Bartlesville on Thursday evening and noted the defendant, Casey Ward, cutting down walnut trees.

The owner of the property advised officers that people had been trespassing on the property and committing the alleged crime. The affidavit goes on to say that the co-owner of the property had set up cameras in an attempt to catch the thieves. After observing a white Chevy pickup pulling a trailer enter the property, the victims called for a deputy.

When officers walked along the path, they heard a chainsaw and saw Ward cutting down the trees. Ward stated that he had permission to be on the property from, “John across the road.” After the victim stated that he didn’t know Ward and that he didn’t have permission to cut down the trees, Ward was placed in the police car. Officers noticed logs had already been cut before they arrived.

Ward was given a $10,000 bond and will next be seen in court on Friday, September 20th.