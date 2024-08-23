Posted: Aug 23, 2024 3:03 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 3:03 PM

Alex Benzegala

Man accused of choking woman in front of child AB 8-23-2024



A man was in Washington County District Court on Friday on allegations that he choked a woman during an argument on Thursday.

28-year-old Devin Butler faces a felony charge of Domestic Abuse by Strangulation. Bartlesville Police were dispatched at around 10:30 Thursday night to the 1800 block of SW Country Road.

An arrest affidavit says that there was an argument between Butler and the alleged victim and Butler is accused of hitting her and dragging her into a house. Butler told police that the alleged victim harmed herself, breaking a window and striking Butler. The victim alleged to police that Butler began choking her in front of their seven-year-old child and Butler was making it difficult for her to breathe.

After gathering all the information, Bartlesville Police arrested Butler, and he was transported to the Washington County Jail. He is being held on a $75,000 and is next court appearance on Sept. 6th at 9 a.m.