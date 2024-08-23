Posted: Aug 23, 2024 10:00 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 10:00 AM

The Washington County Commissioners will convene Monday morning for a fairly standard meeting.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a 100% reimbursement grant from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for a sheriff’s department computer system that will connect to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The commissioners are also expected to enter into a contract with Arkansas CAMA Technology for visual inspection services at the County Assessor’s Office and an independent labor contract for the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.