Posted: Aug 23, 2024 8:57 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with great anticipation Thursday to break ground on a cutting-edge addiction treatment center, marking the start of a transformative $76 million initiative aimed at combating substance use disorders among Cherokee citizens.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place near Tahlequah, the cultural and governmental hub of the Cherokee Nation. The new facility, projected to cost $25 million, represents the first major project in a broader $76 million investment by the tribe to address addiction and promote recovery.

aPPEARING ON comunity connection, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. underscored the significance of the project in his remarks. "This groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of Cherokee citizens," he said. "By investing in this state-of-the-art treatment center, we’re not just building a facility; we’re building hope, resilience, and a path to recovery for those struggling with substance use disorders."

The new center will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including group and individual counseling, peer support, care management, and culturally grounded activities. In addition, the facility will feature innovative treatments such as equine therapy, which aims to foster healing through interactions with horses.

The 19,000-square-foot center will house residential dormitories, therapy rooms, a cafeteria, a full kitchen, fitness centers, and a healthcare wing. It will also include culturally significant amenities such as stickball fields, basketball courts, and marbles courts, reflecting the tribe's commitment to integrating Cherokee traditions into the recovery process.

“This facility also represents a measure of justice,” Chief Hoskin added. “We bent the opioid industry to a settlement for the harm it inflicted, and we are making the opioid industry help pay for every single penny of this facility.”

The funding for this project is part of the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act of 2021, recently amended to allocate $100 million in settlement funds from opioid and e-cigarette lawsuits. Of this amount, $76 million is dedicated to drug treatment capital projects, ensuring that funds are used to combat the opioid crisis and its effects on communities.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of a vital effort to address addiction within the Cherokee Nation, providing hope and support for individuals in need of comprehensive, culturally sensitive care. The facility is expected to be a cornerstone in the tribe's ongoing fight against substance use disorders and a beacon of recovery for future generations.