Posted: Aug 22, 2024 3:23 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A former volunteer firefighter with the City of Hominy and animal control officer has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Shawn Hayes was charged earlier this year with soliciting sexual contact with a minor through the use of technology and having obscene materials.

A probable cause affidavit states that the investigation began last November when Hayes and another man began chatting sexually online. The News on 6 reports that Hayes sent two obscene photos to the man and claimed it was Hayes’ relative. The man then called police.

When questioned by officers, Hayes said it wasn’t a relative, rather images from an obscene website and it was, “stupid to send.” After a search warrant was issued on his phone, investigators found thousands of obscene photos, which had come from the internet.

Hayes will be seen for arraignment on Thursday, September 12th.