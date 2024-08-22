Posted: Aug 22, 2024 1:06 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 1:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Monday, September 2nd for the Labor Day Holiday. Those who have their trash serviced on Monday will have it picked up on Wednesday. The Bartlesville Public Library, History Museum and Recycling Center will all be closed on that Monday.

The Bartlesville City Council, which usually meets during the first Monday of each month, will gather for a meeting at City Hall on that Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Bartlesville.