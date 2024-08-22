News
Bartlesville Police: Minor Injuries Sustained by a Youth in a Fight
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police say a youth received minor injuries after a fight Wednesday evening in the Oak Park area.
Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ward says it happened on Oak Park Road near Brentwood and it involved several people. Ward said they are still trying to track the suspects down. One young person received minor injuries in the fight. Ward said a gun was reported seen during the fight, but was not fired or used to hit anyone--it was just present on a person.
This is a developing story.
