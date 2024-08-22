Posted: Aug 22, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to attend the Bartlesville Community Foundation's Celebrate Together Luncheon on Tuesday, September 17, 12-1:30pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Laura Jensen with the Bartlesville Community Foundation called this event "the beginning of a new of celebration for the BCF."

The Celebrate Together Luncheon will not only showcase the work of the BCF, but also honor the dedication of our area non-profits and volunteer groups.

The event will include videos, sharing the foundation's story and impact, and the unveiling of two new awards: The Community Catalyst Award in memory of Charlie and Corky Bowerman and the "Tell Your Story Grant."

Laura said."The Bartlesville Community Foundation, we believe in the power of together. We offer a place for donors to invest in the charitable organizations and causes they want to succeed today and tomorrow. And by joining donors together, we can grow faster and invest more in the community with less expense. That means a better, stronger, brighter Bartlesville for everyone."