Posted: Aug 21, 2024 5:05 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 5:05 PM

Alex Benzegala

Early voting begins on Thursday and Friday in Nowata County for the Republican ballot only District two commissioner race. The ballot features challenger Brandon Wesson and incumbent Timmie Benson. Voting is from 8 a.m to 6. p.m on Thursday and Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

For more questions, go to https://nowataok.gov/voting/