Posted: Aug 21, 2024 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

At a specially held city council meeting in Pawhuska on Tuesday evening, City Manager Jerry Eubanks was asking that his spending limit on capital expenditures be set up to $50,000. This was the limit that was set when Eubanks first came to Pawhuska as city manager, but upon returning, a limit hadn’t been set. Eubanks talks about why that number needed to get nailed down.

The council also approved a special permit allowing for the Tulsa Rocketry to have a rocket lunch at the Pawhuska Airport in September.