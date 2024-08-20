News
City of Dewey
Posted: Aug 20, 2024
Dewey Approves New City Park Curfew
Alex Benzegala
The City of Dewey approved on Monday a curfew for city parks in town. The curfew will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray told the council that the new curfew will match the curfew Bartlesville has at their parks. He expects that will make the parks safer, and there will be less vandalism. Gray explains why the curfew of 11 p.m. was chosen.
Dewey City Council passed the measure unanimously, and an emergency clause was issued to make it go into effect immediately. Dewey City Parks will have signs displayed explaining the curfew in the near future.
