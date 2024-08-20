Posted: Aug 20, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2024 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Police Chief and an additional officer have been placed on administrative leave with pay, this pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

A press release from Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks states that the decision to place Chief Lorrie Hennesey and the other officer on administrative leave was not taken lightly and was necessary to maintain the trust that the community has in local government.

Rocky Davis will serve as Interim Supervisor of the department.