Posted: Aug 19, 2024 2:16 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2024 2:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen is now accepting service academy nomination applications.

The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation. Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Completed application packets must be received in the Claremore office by 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Send all requested information to: The Honorable Josh Brecheen Service Academy Nomination Board 223 W Patti Page Blvd Claremore, OK 74017.