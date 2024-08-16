Posted: Aug 16, 2024 1:39 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Dalton Higgins will give an update as to how things are going with the Osage County courthouse annex project and the courthouse renovation project. There will also be discussion and possible action taken regarding the budgets for the assessor’s office, free fair and emergency management.

The Board will also consider signing and approving the financial statement for the fiscal year that ended in 2024 and consider signing the updated Osage County hazard communication program. The Board will also consider signing the updated Osage County safety manual.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.