Posted: Aug 15, 2024 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2024 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

After a well-deserved summer break, students and teachers alike hit the ground running at Bartlesville Public Schools on Thursday morning. Aside from a few hiccups with the Thursday morning bus routes, Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the first day was a success.

McCauley also went on to talk about the elementary school students moving into the renovated area at Wayside Elementary School.

With those added teachers at the elementary school, the student to teacher ratio is 21 to 1.