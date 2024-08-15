Posted: Aug 15, 2024 9:10 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2024 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WCSPCA) recently received a $3,000 contribution from the Arvest Foundation.

The funds from the donation support WCSPCA with its trap, neuter or spay, vaccinate, and return program, which provides long-term health benefits to cats, and helps to reduce the number of unwanted pets.

Arvest commercial banker Chad Cox presented the check to WCSPCA CEO Tonya Pete.

“We are proud to present this contribution on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to control the overpopulation of cats in our community,” Cox said. “Washington County SPCA finds solutions in the care and well-being of animals in our area.”

The vision of the WCSPCA is to create a community where all dogs and cats have a safe and loving home. Its mission is to provide shelter and medical care for stray, abandoned and surrendered animals while actively promoting suitable animal adoptions and transports and collaborating with other animal assistance groups.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous support," Pete said. "This funding will significantly enhance our efforts to manage the cat population humanely and effectively, ensuring healthier lives for the cats and a more balanced community environment. Partnerships like this are vital to our mission of serving and sheltering animals in Washington County."