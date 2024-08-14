And let me tell you, this is a chance for you guys, it's not a town hall, it's a chance for you to chastise me, okay? I am convinced the only way we're going to change McGirt is for us to be able to go into a table of negotiations and get this out of a litigious atmosphere, and it's for people grieved in their conscience on the tribal side also to agree that this is a perversion of justice. And so what we are attempting to do is this week even, setting down, I'm making some first introductions this week with some tribal leaders, trying to have a first time meeting to talk about McGirt, and as of yesterday I had one of those with one of the more perceived, those that are perceived as not wanting to come to any negotiations, and I sat down yesterday and had a conversation about shared information, about if law enforcement is able to share information, state court network type sharing, also about what happens potentially with the opportunity to dual prosecute, so that somebody might be prosecuted on a tribal side, but also potentially it could also be dual prosecuted on a federal side. So I'm trying to develop some conversations and relationships just to get people to support that which they helped to create.