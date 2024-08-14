Posted: Aug 14, 2024 2:25 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2024 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion surrounding the swinging bridge and a possible donation of that bridge to the City from the owner of the bridge. There was also debate had if that could be done because there was confusion as to owned the bridge.

City Manager Jerry Eubanks said the City owned the property on one side of the bridge and the county owned the property on the other side of the bridge. He added that long ago, the family of Michael and Donny Wachtman had gotten a deed, so they owned the bridge itself, but during the meeting it was pointed out that they need to produce that deed.

When that report was made public in 2022, Wachtman asked Eubanks to close that bridge off to public access. He did so, but when Eubanks left for a short time, the next city manager opened it back up to the public without Wachtman's knowledge. Council member Steve Tolson said there are boards missing at the swinging bridge and it is a public hazard.

Eubanks said he needs to find out who in fact owns the bridge before taking the next step.