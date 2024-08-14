Posted: Aug 14, 2024 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2024 2:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

School is back in session across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

Dewey Public Schools resumed Wednesday. Supt. Vince Vincent says the first day of class was a great start to the school year.

While operations around the Dewey schools campus went very well for the first day, Vincent says drivers in and around the area need to remain cautious and watch out for kids.

Other schools across the area, including Bartlesville Public Schools, resume class on Thursday.