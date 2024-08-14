Posted: Aug 14, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2024 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Citizens of Dewey need to be prepared for a planned water shut off for Thursday night.

Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Herron with the city of Dewey said the planned water shut off is scheduled for 9pm on Thursday, August 15. The reason for the shut off is to replace a fire hydrant.