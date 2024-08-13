News
High School Football
Posted: Aug 13, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 3:10 PM
Caney Valley football focused on improvement in 2024
Alex Benzegala
We continue our Fall Camp Tour today with Caney Valley who hopes to turn a strong offseason to an outstanding Fall. Despite a tough 0-10 season in 2023 for the Trojans, Caney Valley head coach Stephen Mitchell was asked recently what he is looking forward to seeing this fall camp and here is what he said.
Mitchell says his team has a next man up attitude as they lose star quarterback Cooper Fogle to graduation, and will turn to Noah Mitchell to take the reins at QB. Caney Valley brings back a heathly amount of returning players and aim for a competitive season. They will start the season at home against Barnsdall on Friday, Aug 30.
