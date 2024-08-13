Posted: Aug 13, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 2:18 PM

Alex Benzegala

A woman was in Washington County District Court on Tuesday on a charge of felony Domestic Abuse (SImple Assault). 40-year-old Christina Mattix is accused assaulting her boyfriend on Monday night by hitting him in the head with a pole after an argument over his food stamp card.

In an arrest affadavit, Mattix claimed she was acting in self defense when she struck the victim at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. Bartlesville Police say the alleged victim had red marks on his shoulder and his injuries were non-life threatening.

Mattix is being held on a $10,000 bond and has her next court appearance on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.