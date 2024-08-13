Posted: Aug 13, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board convened for a brief meeting on Monday evening before students go back to school later on this week.

In the short meeting, the student handbook for the 2024-2025 school year was approved, as was the return to learn plan for this year. Superintendent Chris Tanner talks about any changes that may have been made to that plan.