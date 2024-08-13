Posted: Aug 13, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

At that meeting, Jason McBride and Todd Williams will present the financial and operational reports from the hospital. There will also be discussion to consider signing a lease and supplemental agreement between the City and the Constantine Arts Council Trust Authority.

The council will consider amending an ordinance for the employee retirement system. That would re-define the contribution plan and benefits for eligible employees.

The council will also review the amended annual budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and establish a budget amendment authority. In addition to that, they will look at ways to begin addressing items from the comprehensive and capital improvement plan.